Haryana: BJP attacks Chautalas, AAP govt in Punjab

State BJP president Dr Archana Gupta on Tuesday launched an attack on the Chautala family, Congress and AAP government in Punjab while addressing a programme at Dabwali’s Kalanwali Assembly constituency in the district.

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She alleged that the region had remained under the influence of one political family for decades. “The family amassed hundreds of acres of land but failed to work for farmers, traders or the development of villages,” she claimed.

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Referring to former Deputy PM Devi Lal, she said he was a grassroots leader, but irrigation, drinking water and other basic infrastructure did not see adequate development during the INLD’s tenure.

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She said the BJP government was compensating farmers for crop losses and credited it with setting up a medical college in the region.

Speaking on women’s welfare, Gupta said Central schemes, including household toilets and tap water connections, had improved the lives of women. She also highlighted the Lado Lakshmi scheme and said the BJP remained committed to implementing 33% reservation for women in Parliament and Assemblies.

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Targeting the Congress, she alleged that the party had failed to support women’s empowerment and opposed the Women’s Reservation Bill. She also criticised the AAP government in Punjab, alleging that it had failed to tackle drug abuse. Haryana had constituted a Special Task Force to curb narcotics and urged families, especially parents, to play an active role in preventing youngsters from falling into the trap of drugs.