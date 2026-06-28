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Home / Haryana / Haryana: BJP disrupting social harmony, claims Brijendra Singh

Haryana: BJP disrupting social harmony, claims Brijendra Singh

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 08:07 AM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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Brijendra Singh. File photo
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Former MP and vice-chairman of the Congress foreign affairs department Brijendra Singh today alleged that the BJP was working to disrupt social harmony in the country and the state.

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“Only the Congress is capable of taking on the BJP politically. The saffron party is attempting to strengthen itself by engineering defections from other parties and has weakened democratic institutions,” he said.

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Referring to the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Brijendra said the issue required careful attention and described it as one of the most important concerns facing Haryana at present.

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Speaking about the issues that emerged during the Sadbhav Yatra, the former MP made special mention of Rahul Gandhi’s participation in the yatra on May 8 and stated that the Lok Sabha LoP encouraged youngsters to undertake similar initiatives across the country.

Notably, the Sadbhav Yatra, led by former MP Brijendra, covered all 90 Assembly segment of Haryana. The yatra commenced on October 5, 2025, from the Binain Khap platform at Danoda village in the Narwana Assembly segment and concluded in Rohtak on May 23.

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Speaking on the occasion, Birender Singh called upon party workers to launch a six-month village-to-village outreach campaign and strengthen the organisation across all segments.

“The Sadbhav Yatra received overwhelming public support and the movement will preserve Haryana’s tradition of brotherhood, social harmony and cultural values. This is not merely a battle to win elections, it is a struggle to safeguard the Constitution and democracy,” he added.

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