Haryana BJP leaders go solo to nurture political ambitions

With the Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government completing two years in office, parallel outreach initiatives by some party leaders have brought individual political ambitions and internal equations within the Haryana BJP into focus.

Former Hisar MP Kuldeep Bishnoi has already begun efforts to reconnect with his supporters and held several meetings. Meanwhile, Mohit Chaudhary, son of Bhiwani-Mahendragarh MP Dharambir Singh, has launched a statewide campaign through the youth wing of Bharat Dharam Sena, a trust, with a pledge to reach every district.

Advertisement

Appointed national president of the organisation’s youth wing, Mohit launched the campaign in Hisar, projecting it as a social initiative. He said the organisation would focus on issues such as drug abuse, women’s education, dowry, cleanliness and public grievances, besides promoting social values and brotherhood.

Advertisement

Referring to his father, Mohit said the organisation would help people take up issues concerning water, electricity and irrigation with the authorities concerned. It would also extend support to farmers and other sections of society.

“People should not have to run after leaders for every basic problem. They should approach the officials concerned, and Dharam Sena will help them get their grievances addressed,” he said.

Advertisement

However, the statewide ambitions of these initiatives have also triggered interest in their possible political implications. Dharambir Singh has been a close associate of Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh, who has repeatedly voiced his discontent through public remarks, reflecting differences within the party’s leadership.

Rao Inderjit Singh had also announced plans to tour different parts of Haryana during a visit to Hansi, where he attended a Shaheedi Diwas function organised by the Yadav Sabha. His aide, Anand Yadav, had urged him to organise similar events across the state, beyond his traditional stronghold of Ahirwal.

The Union Minister had earlier launched the Insaaf Manch, a non-political organisation, to carry out his activities. Although the platform has seen little recent activity, sources said he should expand his outreach beyond Ahirwal to connect with people in other parts of Haryana, where he is believed to have a following.

Political observers see the parallel outreach efforts by Kuldeep Bishnoi and Mohit Chaudhary as attempts to expand their respective political bases beyond their established constituencies. While both initiatives are being projected as efforts to connect with people and address social concerns, their statewide ambitions have drawn attention to the aspirations of leaders within the ruling party.

The BJP has been in power in Haryana for nearly 12 years and is now in its third consecutive term. With several leaders awaiting greater political roles, individual ambitions are increasingly becoming a subject of discussion within the party.

Supporters of Rao Inderjit Singh have been projecting him as a chief ministerial contender and raised slogans in his favour at a recent public meeting. Dharambir Singh, a three-time MP, was also expecting a significant role, including a ministerial berth at the Centre. Kuldeep Bishnoi, too, has been unable to secure the political elevation he had hoped for after joining the BJP.

Against this backdrop, the parallel outreach campaigns could serve not only as exercises in public engagement but also as attempts by individual leaders and their families to strengthen their political standing within the Haryana BJP.