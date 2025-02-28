Haryana Board cancels exam at Palwal centre after paper leak

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani, has cancelled the Senior Secondary Examination at an exam centre in Palwal following a paper leak incident. The Board also detected 37 cases of cheating across the state during the exam.

The leak occurred on the first day of the English exam at Government Senior Secondary School, Palwal-33. The leaked paper was circulated on social media, prompting the Board to act swiftly. Using an alphanumeric code, officials traced the leak back to a specific student.

Assistant Secretary of the Board, Kuldeep Singh Redhu, confirmed the action. “An FIR has been registered against the student and the exam supervisor, Gopal Datt Sharma. The exam at Palwal-33 has been cancelled, but the rest of the state witnessed a peaceful examination,” he said.

In a related development, authorities also responded to another suspected paper leak attempt from Government Senior Secondary School, Tapkan, in Mewat district. “Three students have been identified in connection with this attempt and an FIR has been lodged against them,” Redhu added.

Meanwhile, Bhiwani District Magistrate Mahavir Kaushik has imposed strict measures under Section 163 of the Indian Civil Defence Code 2023 for the upcoming Secondary/Senior Secondary and D.El.Ed. (first and second-year reappear) exams in the district.

To maintain exam integrity, restrictions have been placed on external interference near examination centres. Photostat shops within exam zones will remain closed during exam hours and carrying sticks, rods, jelly or weapons within a 200-metre radius of exam centres is prohibited. Unauthorised individuals are also barred from entering these restricted zones.

The orders, effective from February 27 to March 29, 2025, apply to all exam centres in Bhiwani to ensure fair conduct of the examinations.

Meanwhile, the Board official informed that strict action has been taken against two exam supervisors for negligence during the ongoing board exams. Arshad Hussain, a TGT teacher assigned to the Government Senior Secondary School, Jamalgarh, and Praveen, a science teacher posted at the Government Senior Secondary School, Panheda Khurd, were removed from their duties for laxity in performing their duties. The Education Directorate has been notified to initiate departmental action against them.