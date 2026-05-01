Haryana board Class XII results: Girls excel, bag top 3 positions

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All top three positions were also bagged by the girls. Deepika from Vivekanand Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School at Chhilar village in Rewari district has topped the state by scoring 499 of 500 marks. Udita from Kanya Gurukul secured the second position with 498 marks, and the third spot was bagged jointly by Yogita and Muskan from Jind district with 497 marks each. Yogita is a student of Shiksha Bharti Global School, while Muskan is a student of Gyan Bharti School. All toppers are from the arts stream.

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The chairperson of the board, Dr Pawan Kumar, said the overall pass percentage was 84.67 per cent, and the pass percentage of boys was 81.45 per cent. A total of 2,42,856 students appeared for the exams this year, of which 2,05,618 passed. Rural students performed better than their urban counterparts.

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Among all districts, Charkhi Dadri secured the top position in Haryana, while Nuh remained at the bottom. Sharing category-wise data, he said private schools achieved a pass percentage of 87.94 per cent, whereas government schools recorded 82.44 per cent results.