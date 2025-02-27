Haryana board exam English paper leaked within 30 minutes in Nuh

Despite claims of improved security, the Nuh cheating mafia has struck again, leaking the Haryana Board Class 12 English paper within 30 minutes of the exam commencement in the Nuh and Punhana areas.

The leaked question paper was shared on WhatsApp, and soon, answer chits were being prepared and thrown into schools. Local police have arrested three individuals, including two invigilators, Rakmuddin and Saukat, who were found to have turned a blind eye to the cheating process.

According to preliminary investigations, three students - Monish, Nafeesh, and Mushtakin - from Tapkan Village in Nuh handed over their papers to the cheating gang, who clicked pictures and shared them on WhatsApp.

The Nuh police spokesperson said, “We are in the process of filing an FIR against the accused. Special teams have been deployed to check cheating, and we are keeping the cheating gangs at bay.”

Nuh DC Vishram Kumar Meena said, “The district has zero tolerance for cheating. The moment the issue came to light, police were alerted. We are working closely with the police to check cheating in vulnerable centres.”

Congress MP Randeep Surjewala criticised the BJP government, saying, “They promised to make Haryana number one, but I congratulate the CM for making Haryana number one in cheating. Their hi-tech security arrangements failed within 30 minutes of the exam.”