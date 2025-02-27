DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / Haryana board exam English paper leaked within 30 minutes in Nuh

Haryana board exam English paper leaked within 30 minutes in Nuh

The leaked question paper was shared on WhatsApp, and soon, answer chits were being prepared and thrown into schools
article_Author
Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 09:31 PM Feb 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Despite claims of improved security, the Nuh cheating mafia has struck again, leaking the Haryana Board Class 12 English paper within 30 minutes of the exam commencement in the Nuh and Punhana areas.

The leaked question paper was shared on WhatsApp, and soon, answer chits were being prepared and thrown into schools. Local police have arrested three individuals, including two invigilators, Rakmuddin and Saukat, who were found to have turned a blind eye to the cheating process.

According to preliminary investigations, three students - Monish, Nafeesh, and Mushtakin - from Tapkan Village in Nuh handed over their papers to the cheating gang, who clicked pictures and shared them on WhatsApp.

Advertisement

The Nuh police spokesperson said, “We are in the process of filing an FIR against the accused. Special teams have been deployed to check cheating, and we are keeping the cheating gangs at bay.”

Nuh DC Vishram Kumar Meena said, “The district has zero tolerance for cheating. The moment the issue came to light, police were alerted. We are working closely with the police to check cheating in vulnerable centres.”

Advertisement

Congress MP Randeep Surjewala criticised the BJP government, saying, “They promised to make Haryana number one, but I congratulate the CM for making Haryana number one in cheating. Their hi-tech security arrangements failed within 30 minutes of the exam.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper