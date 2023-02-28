Haryana board's class 10 Hindi paper leaked in Sonepat; 3 students, 2 supervisors booked

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 28

Even though the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani, has applied several security features including a QR code and a unique identification number in the question paper to check the menace of paper leak, question paper of Hindi subject of class 10 was leaked from two centres in Sonepat district, forcing the authorities to cancel the paper at these centres.

However, the authorities claimed they have identified the persons who leaked the question papers by decoding security features. Two separate FIRs have been registered in the Sonepat district in this regard.

As per information, Hindi’s question paper went viral on social media soon after the exam started in the afternoon. The paper was leaked from two examination centres, including Government Senior Secondary School, Jagsi village and Government Senior Secondary School, Tajpur village.

“We decoded the security codes and traced the accused who leaked the paper. The paper was leaked at 12.35 pm and we came to know about it at 1.16 pm. I along with other team members reached Jagsi examination centre, while another team reached Tajpur centre,” said Dr Ved Parkash Yadav, Chairman, BSEH.

“Paper was leaked from both the centre by clicking its picture from the window of the examination halls,” he added.

Dr Yadav said the centre of Jagsi has been shifted to Gohana and Tajpur centre to Sonepat. Superintendents, clerks, and supervisors of both centres have been relieved from their duty.

"We got an FIR registered against the supervisor, two female students in the Tajpur case, while in Tajpur case was registered against the supervisor, one student and one more person who photographed the question paper through the window,” the chairman said.

“We have handed over two students and a supervisor at Tajpur centre and one student, one outsider, and one supervisor at Jagsi centre to police,” Dr Yadav said.

