Haryana brings beekeeping under Mukhyamantri Bagwani Bima Yojana

The Haryana Government has brought beekeeping under the ambit of the Mukhyamantri Bagwani Bima Yojana, providing financial protection to beekeepers registered under the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana–Honey.

Honey has been included in the state’s Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana (protected price scheme), which guarantees a protected price of Rs 120 per kg to shield beekeepers from market fluctuations.

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The insurance initiative is aimed at reducing the financial burden on farmers and entrepreneurs engaged in beekeeping in the event of natural calamities and unforeseen incidents.

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The scheme will cover losses caused by the submergence of bee boxes and colonies during floods, destruction due to fire, accidents during transportation and epidemics affecting honeybees.

In the case of transportation-related accidents, insurance coverage will be applicable only if the accident occurs within Haryana and an official FIR or DDR has been registered.

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Sharing details of the scheme’s eligibility criteria and framework, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana said insurance coverage would be available for a maximum of 250 bee colonies and 250 boxes per beekeeper.

Explaining the insurance premium and compensation, Rana said the premium had been fixed at Rs 50 per colony and Rs 50 per box. Against this nominal premium, the insurance coverage would be Rs 1,250 per colony and Rs 1,250 per box.

The maximum insurance coverage would be Rs 3,12,500 for colonies and Rs 3,12,500 for boxes, taking the combined coverage to Rs 6.25 lakh.

Beekeepers will be required to provide the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana unit number for each box.

Haryana is among the country’s leading honey-producing states, ranking among the top seven in production. The state has also introduced the Haryana Beekeeping Policy 2021–2030 to promote apiculture and increase honey production and beekeeper participation.

More than 3,000 beekeepers from Haryana are registered on the National Madhukranti Portal, with the state currently ranking first in the country in terms of beekeeper registrations.

Under the policy, Haryana aims to increase the number of beekeepers to 7,750 and raise honey production to 15,500 metric tonnes by 2030.

The state also provides subsidies of up to 85 per cent on bee boxes, colonies and essential equipment. Under schemes implemented through the Haryana Agro Industries Corporation, eligible and trained farmers can avail themselves of a 50 per cent subsidy on up to 20 bee colonies, capped at Rs 7,000, and bee hives, capped at Rs 9,000.

The government said the beekeeping policy was aimed at expanding apiculture across the state and increasing honey production by 2030.