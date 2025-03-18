DT
Haryana Budget highlights

Haryana Budget highlights

Total Budget: Rs 2,05 crore UPS pension for staff On the lines of the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) notified by the Government of India on January 24, 2025, the employees of Haryana Government will also be given the benefit...
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:45 AM Mar 18, 2025 IST
Total Budget: Rs 2,05 crore

UPS pension for staff

On the lines of the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) notified by the Government of India on January 24, 2025, the employees of Haryana Government will also be given the benefit of UPS. The scheme will benefit around 2 lakh employees.

Smart roads, smart markets

In the financial year 2025-26, one 4-5 km road in each city and one 10-15 km road in each district will be upgraded to a smart road.

Also, one old market in every city will be transformed into a smart market, and one street in each village will be developed into a smart street.

A special provision of Rs 5 crore has been made for each MLA for carrying out development works in their respective constituencies during the tenure of this Assembly.

Focus on industrial growth

The Industries Department has got a whopping hike of 129% from Rs 805 crore to Rs 1,848 crore in the Budget. Efforts are on to develop Haryana as “zero water wastage industrial area.”

Sports sector

The sports sector has got a 42% hike from Rs 1,381 crore to Rs 1,961 crore.

ULB Budget

The urban local bodies Budget is pegged at Rs 5,666 crore, up from Rs 4,091 crore.

Housing gets 303% hike

The Housing for All department has been given a whopping hike of 303% (Rs 2,444 crore), up from 605 crore.

New horticulture policy

Rs 4,229 crore allocated for agriculture and farmers welfare, new horticulture policy announced.

School education gets Rs 17,848 cr

The Budget has allocated Rs 17,848 crore for school education and Rs 3,874 crore for higher education.

Heath gets Rs 10,159 crore

The Budget has allocated Rs 10,159 crore to health sector. The number of MBBS seats will increase to 2,485 in 2025-26 from 2,185.

