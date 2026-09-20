DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Haryana builds rural faecal sludge network, treats 168L litre at urban STPs

Haryana builds rural faecal sludge network, treats 168L litre at urban STPs

article_Author
Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:38 AM Sep 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Mechanised collection and disposal of faecal sludge in Haryana.  Photo: Swachch Bharat Mission (Grameen) 
Advertisement
Haryana has developed a state-wide model for managing faecal sludge from rural households by linking villages to existing urban sewage treatment plants (STPs). A total of 168 lakh litres of faecal sludge has been safely treated through this model so far.The model, developed by the Haryana Government with support from the Rural Development Department, Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen (SBM-G), Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) and WASH Institute, seeks to address a critical gap left after the expansion of household toilet access — the safe emptying, transportation and treatment of waste from septic tanks and pit toilets.

Talking to The Tribune, Sasanka Velidandla, Director, WASH Institute, said there was no formal rural mechanism regulating de-sludging, transportation and treatment of faecal sludge before such an intervention.

Advertisement

“Rural Haryana has around 27.36 lakh individual household toilets, with about 37 per cent being single-pit toilets and 28.9 per cent septic-tank based. Such systems generally require periodic de-sludging, often every three to five years. Before the intervention, however, there was no formal rural mechanism regulating de-sludging, transportation and treatment. Faecal sludge was often dumped in open areas, agricultural land or water bodies,” he said.

Advertisement

The official said the northern state subsequently adopted co-treatment at existing urban STPs as its primary approach instead of developing separate treatment plants for every rural settlement.

“Under the model, villages were mapped to suitable STPs in the nearby areas and dedicated pre-treatment facilities were developed to ensure concentrated faecal sludge could be safely introduced into wastewater treatment systems,” Velidandla said.

Advertisement

The initiative has also sought to bring private de-sludging operators into a formal regulatory system.

Of 592 operators identified across the state, more than 348 have been licensed, while standardised service rates ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 1,350 per trip were established across all 22 districts.

According to the case study conducted for the project, 6,757 villages had been provided co-treatment services, while around 4,200 toilet pits and septic tanks had been de-sludged. A toll-free PHED helpline — 1800-180-5678 — allows rural households to request de-sludging services, with requests linked to registered operators who transport the sludge to designated STPs.

Akshay Jain, Deputy Programme Manager, WASH Institute, noted that the model was intended to reduce unsafe disposal, protect groundwater and surface water, and make better use of existing public wastewater infrastructure.

“It also formalises the role of private operators through licensing, designated treatment facilities and standardized tariffs. Such a move helps in removing the stigma associated with the job," he said.

Distance remains a concern

The model, however, flags the gaps as well. Around 1,500 villages are more than 15 km from the nearest STP, making long-distance transportation potentially costly. It recommends additional faecal sludge treatment plants (FSTPs) for such locations, alongside greater public awareness about periodic desludging and the availability of licensed services.

Haryana has also mandated consideration of co-treatment facilities in all upcoming STPs.

"Haryana has mandated that co-treatment will be incorporated into the design of all future wastewater treatment infrastructure. All upcoming STPs will be therefore, considered for receiving and pre-treating faecal sludge from nearby rural and non-sewered areas. This will help create a long-term integrated sanitation infrastructure network and avoid the need for expensive retrofitting in the future," Velidandla, who is also a member of the National Faecal Sludge and Septage Management (NFSSM) Alliance, said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts