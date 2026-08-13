Haryana Cabinet allows nursing homes in licensed residential colonies

With the growing need for accessible healthcare facilities within residential plotted colonies, the Haryana Cabinet on Thursday approved an amendment in the policy for setting up nursing homes in licensed residential colonies, an official statement said.

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The amendment seeks to facilitate the expansion of health services in residential areas and enable qualified doctors to set up nursing homes on residential plots taken on lease, in addition to plots owned by them.

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As per the approved amendment, permission for setting up Nursing Homes shall be granted on residential plots owned by qualified doctors (Allopathic/AYUSH) as well as on residential plots taken on lease by such qualified doctors, for providing Nursing Home services involving admission and indoor treatment, on payment of requisite conversion charges.

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The qualified doctor shall possess a registration number with the Medical Council/AYUSH Council and shall be presently practising and registered with the local branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

An affidavit to this effect shall be submitted along with the application.

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In case the permission is granted on a plot taken on lease, the permission granted for setting up of the Nursing Home shall be co-terminus with the validity of the lease period.

In another decision, the Haryana Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, approved the proposal to move The Haryana Private Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2026 for setting up Masters Union University in Gurugram by amending the Haryana Private Universities Act, 2006.

The proposed university will be established by Shanti Foundation Trust, Gurugram, a charitable, non-political, non-profit and non-sectarian trust working in the field of education, the official statement said.

The proposal is aimed at expanding higher education opportunities for the youth of the state and strengthening the participation of the private sector in expanding the capacity and quality of higher education in Haryana, it said.

The university is proposed to be established on approximately 5.14 acres of contiguous land. A building with a constructed area of approximately 1,07,358 square feet is already available at the site, including around 96,600 square feet of instructional area, 5,400 square feet of administrative area, 5,000 square feet of amenities area and 358 square feet of circulation area. The sponsoring trust has the property on lease for a period of 30 years.

The proposal has been examined by the relevant committees constituted under the Haryana Private Universities Act, 2006.

The Academic Committee and Finance Committee examined the proposal, while the committee constituted under the chairmanship of the Chairperson, Haryana State Higher Education Council, recommended issuance of the Letter of Intent subject to stipulated conditions.

The sponsoring body subsequently submitted its compliance report, which was verified by the committee constituted for the purpose, it said.

The establishment of the university is part of the state’s broader efforts to expand higher education infrastructure and provide greater opportunities to students. The proposal also supports the objective of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, which seeks to increase the Gross Enrolment Ratio in higher education to 50 percent, the statement said.