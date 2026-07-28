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Home / Haryana / Haryana Cabinet approves amendments to Revenue Patwaris Service Rules

Haryana Cabinet approves amendments to Revenue Patwaris Service Rules

Training period cut to one year; newly appointed Patwaris to receive salary instead of stipend from January 1, 2025

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:27 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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The Haryana Cabinet. File photo
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The Haryana Cabinet, today, approved amendments to the Haryana Revenue Patwaris (Group-C) Service Rules, 2011. The amendments are aimed at modernising the recruitment and training framework of Revenue Patwaris, improving their service conditions and making the revenue administration more efficient and responsive. The amended rules will be deemed to have come into force with effect from January 1, 2025.

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A key decision approved by the Cabinet is the reduction of the mandatory training period for newly appointed Patwaris from one and a half years to one year. The revised training programme will comprise six months of institutional training at the Patwar School followed by six months of field training.

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The Cabinet also approved a significant improvement in the service conditions of newly appointed Patwaris. Instead of receiving a stipend during the training period, they will now be paid a starting salary of Rs. 19,900 in Functional Pay Level-2 (FPL-2). On successful completion of training, they will be placed in Functional Pay Level-5A with a pay scale of Rs. 32,100-1,02,000, replacing the earlier Functional Pay Level-4.

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