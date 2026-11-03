Haryana Cabinet approves Land Pooling Policy-2026, fixes landowners’ share at 50%

The Haryana Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Land Pooling Policy-2026, under which landowners will be offered 50 per cent of the project’s total saleable area, as per the approved layout plan, while the remaining 50 per cent will be retained by the development organisation.

The earlier provisions under the Land Pooling Policy-2022, which linked the landowners’ share to market value, have been removed.

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Of the landowners’ 50 per cent share, commercial sites will be offered in accordance with the prescribed entitlement. The remaining area will be allotted as residential, industrial or institutional plots, depending on the purpose of the project.

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The policy provides for annual interim financial assistance of Rs. 1 lakh per acre, proportionate to the land contributed, for four years from the date of registration of the sale deed. If the amount is not transferred within 15 days of the execution of the sale deed, the landowner will be entitled to simple interest at the rate of nine per cent per annum for the period of delay.

The project completion period has been reduced from five years to four years. The development organisation will be required to complete infrastructure facilities within four years from the date of final approval of the project. Failing this, the land will revert to the landowners.

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The minimum sizes of developed plots to be offered to landowners have been fixed at 100 square metres for residential plots, 250 square metres for industrial plots and 500 square metres for institutional plots. The actual area allotted will be determined in proportion to the land contributed. Commercial plots in the form of kiosks or booths will also be allotted, wherever applicable, to landowners contributing more than 2,000 square metres.

Landowners contributing less than 999 square metres will receive monetary compensation under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, or at the reserve price of the plot, whichever is higher.

Holders of Land Entitlement Certificates will be allowed to club their certificates and jointly apply for larger developed plots. The period within which the development organisation can buy back allotted plots has been extended from one year to three years.

The policy also fixes the land aggregator’s remuneration at 0.5 per cent of the collector rate for agricultural land in the concerned revenue estate. The remuneration will be borne by the development agency and paid after completion of the project’s sale deed process.

Land pooling through e-Bhoomi has been excluded from the new policy.