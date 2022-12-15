Haryana Cabinet approves merger of depts with similar nature of work

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 14

The Cabinet today approved the merging and reorganising of some departments with similar nature of work. It aims to streamline the functioning of the departments.

The Directorate, Utilities and Authorities will continue to function as before. No staff cadres will be merged at present to avoid the legal issues of seniority.

Now, the New and Renewable Energy Department has been merged with the Power Department and named as the Department of Energy.

Similarly, the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes and Social Justice and Empowerment Departments have been merged and will be known as the Social Justice, Empowerment, Welfare of SCs and BCs and Antyodaya Department.

The Departments of Higher Education, Technical Education and Science and Technology have been merged as the Higher Education Department. The Archaeology and Museums Department has been merged with the Tourism Department and renamed as the Department of Heritage and Tourism.

The Forests and Wildlife Department and the Department of Environment and Climate Change have been merged and renamed as the Department of Environment, Forests and Wildlife.

The Art and Culture Department has been merged with the Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, and renamed as the Information, Public Relations, Languages and Culture Department. The youth affairs component of the Sports Department has been merged with the Skill Development and Industrial Training Department and the Employment Department. It will be called as the Department of Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship.

The Cabinet also approved the dissolution of the Department of Electronics and IT and brought electronics manufacturing within the ambit of the Industries and Commerce Department.

The Monitoring and Coordination Departments and Department of Administrative Reforms have been merged into the General Administration Department.

The HSSC, HPSC, policy regarding CET, earlier transferred to the HRD, will now be handed over to the General Administration Department.

Besides this, the Directorate of Supplies and Disposals will be shifted from the Industries and Commerce Department to the Finance Department.

Also, the Directorate of Fire Services, Fire Safety, will be shifted from the ULBs to the Revenue and Disaster Management Department.