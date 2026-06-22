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Home / Haryana / Haryana Cabinet approves Model Online Transfer Policy, 2026, and Teachers Transfer Policy, 2026

Haryana Cabinet approves Model Online Transfer Policy, 2026, and Teachers Transfer Policy, 2026

Under the new policies, employee ranking for transfer purposes shall be determined through a revised 120-point composite scoring framework

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:46 PM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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The Haryana Cabinet on Monday approved the Model Online Transfer Policy (MOTP), 2026 and the Teachers Transfer Policy (TTP), 2026, after consideration of the observations of the Punjab and Haryana High Court as well as feedback received from various stakeholders.

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The High Court had expressed concerns including weightage assigned to age, low merit points accorded to couple cases, etc. under the previous transfer framework. Accordingly, the policy framework has been comprehensively reviewed to address these concerns while incorporating stakeholder feedback, said a government spokesperson.

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Under the new policies, employee ranking for transfer purposes shall be determined through a revised 120-point composite scoring framework. The weightage assigned to age has been reduced from 75 per cent to 25 per cent. To recognise professional experience and service continuity, a new parameter, “Experience in Cadre”, has been introduced, carrying 25 per cent weightage. Further, the weightage allocated to special factors has been enhanced from 25 to 50 per cent, thereby providing greater consideration to employees facing genuine hardships and special circumstances.

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In a significant expansion of employee welfare provisions, the list of recognized debilitating diseases has been broadened to include Muscular Dystrophy, Behçet Disease and specified organ transplant cases such as pancreas and bone marrow transplants. Further, the policies also introduce an important safeguard whereby no employee or teacher within one year of superannuation shall be transferred without his or her explicit written consent.

Support for regular government-serving couples has been further strengthened. The merit points available under the couple case category have been increased from 5 to 10 points. Additionally, the definition of eligible “Organisations” has been expanded to include regular employees of any Government, provided they are posted in Haryana, Chandigarh or Delhi.

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To improve procedural efficiency and transparency, the policies provide for streamlined timelines and introduce the concept of “Category”, enabling a clearer distinction between participating and non-participating employees during transfer drives.

With the notification of these policies, any transfer drives initiated under the provisions of the Model Online Transfer Policy, 2025 and Teachers Transfer Policy, 2025 shall stand discontinued, ensuring that all eligible employees benefit from the fairer and more balanced criteria established under the 2026 policy frameworks, added the spokesperson.

The Cabinet has further authorized the Human Resources Department to issue necessary instructions regarding the first online transfer drive under MOTP, 2026.

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