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Home / Haryana / Haryana Cabinet approves para-medical posts rules; creates 22 new positions in Radiology

Haryana Cabinet approves para-medical posts rules; creates 22 new positions in Radiology

The post will carry the pay scale of FPL-6, Cell-I (Rs 35,400-Rs 1,12,400)

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:23 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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The Haryana Cabinet on Tuesday approved amendments to the Haryana Health Department Para-Medical and Miscellaneous Posts (State Group-C) Service Rules, 1998.

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The amendments primarily provide for the incorposration of 22 newly created posts of Senior Radiology Officer in the service rules, and update the nomenclature of existing Radiographer posts to Radiology Officer, in line with the evolving role of radiology professionals in the healthcare system.

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The amendments have been necessitated following the creation of 22 posts of Senior Radiographer, one in each district, through a government notification issued on June 10, 2020.

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These posts are to be filled through promotion from eligible Radiographers working in the department.

Under the amended rules, a new category of Senior Radiology Officer has been introduced in the service rules with a sanctioned strength of 22 posts.

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The post will carry the pay scale of FPL-6, Cell-I (Rs 35,400-Rs 1,12,400) and will primarily be filled through promotion from Radiology Officers possessing the prescribed qualifications and a minimum of five years of regular service.

The provision has also been made for appointment through transfer or deputation from the service of any State Government or the Government of India, subject to the prescribed eligibility conditions.

The Cabinet has also approved amendments replacing the designation Radiographer with Radiology Officer throughout the service rules, including the relevant appendices governing appointments, promotions, disciplinary matters and service conditions.

In addition, the amended rules incorporate revised provisions relating to reservation in appointments, relaxation in experience for reserved category candidates in direct recruitment, eligibility conditions and citizenship requirements, all in accordance with existing government policies and constitutional provisions.

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