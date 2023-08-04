 Haryana cabinet approves Teacher Transfer Policy 2023; extra incentives for teachers serving in Nuh : The Tribune India

Haryana cabinet approves Teacher Transfer Policy 2023; extra incentives for teachers serving in Nuh

As per the new policy, a teacher can stay up to a maximum of five years in a school during his or her service career

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



Chandigarh, August 4

The Haryana Cabinet on Friday approved the Teacher Transfer Policy, 2023, under which a teacher who chooses to serve in Nuh and Morni areas of the state will get an incentive of an extra salary.

The new policy aims to ensure equitable, demand-based distribution of teachers and heads of the schools to protect academic interest of students and optimise job satisfaction among the employees in a fair and transparent manner, an official statement said.

The cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here, approved the draft of the Teacher Transfer Policy, 2023, by repealing the previous policy issued five years ago.

According to the new policy, the teacher has to be willing to be posted in a school located in Morni educational block of Panchkula district, or Hathin educational block of Palwal district or Nuh district (to be considered as Mewat area) against a vacancy.

Provided that they (teachers) have neither declared Panchkula in case of Morni area, and Palwal, Nuh, Faridabad or Gurugram as their home district, nor have completed Class 10 or 12 from a school located in Panchkula district, and Palwal, Nuh, Faridabad or Gurugram districts, respectively, for the said two areas, additional 10 per cent of the basic pay plus the DA will be paid to such regular teachers and Rs 10,000 per month to guest teachers during the posting period, the statement said.

The Teacher Transfer Policy was notified in 2016 and was revised in 2017. Certain changes were also made subsequently from time to time. Over the period of time, the department experienced certain challenges in implementing the current policy, it said.

"It is considered to repeal the policy and introduce a new policy by amending a few existing provisions, introducing some new provisions and making it concise and precise," the statement said.

Among the significant changes proposed in the draft policy include giving up of concept of zones and points on the basis of state teachers award and national teachers award.

As per the new policy, a teacher can stay up to a maximum of five years in a school during his or her service career.

Eligible regular teachers and guest teachers can choose a minimum 10 educational blocks, it said.

"Choice of a minimum of 10 educational blocks will be sought from the eligible regular teachers and all guest teachers for state cadre and all blocks of the particular district for district cadre posts," the statement said.

A provision to extend benefits of good result performance has been proposed to be given only to the principals and headmasters based on school result, it said.

In another cabinet decision, with a view to keeping up the morale of the families of soldiers who lay down their lives in the service of the nation, the government has revised "Compassionate Appointment Policy" for the family member of armed forces and central armed police forces killed in battle casualty.

A proposal to bring an amendment in the policy was approved in the meeting of the Cabinet. This policy will come into force with prospective effect, the statement said.

As per the revised policy, the dependents of martyrs of various kinds of incidents declared as "Battle Casualties" by the defence authorities, Ministry of Home Affairs, irrespective of any operation or any specified area of operation in which a member of armed forces or Central Armed Police Force is killed in harness in the performance of bonafide official duties including war, IED blast, terrorist or militant attacks/border skirmishes, cardiac arrest, air crash accident and natural calamities which demand exceptional courage and devotion towards performance of duty, would be provided compassionate appointment.

"As per the earlier policies dated May 30, 2014 and September 28, 2018, jobs were provided only to the dependents of martyrs who were killed in border skirmishes, terrorist attacks or riots and were declared as martyrs by the Ministry of Defence or Ministry of Home Affairs respectively," the statement said.

In another decision, the cabinet approved a proposal to introduce Haryana Gaurav Samman Scheme, 2023, for the Padma awardees.

Chief Minister Khattar had last month announced a monthly pension of Rs 10,000 for the Padma awardees from the state.

Under this scheme, the proposal for which was approved by the cabinet, eligible Padma awardees will get a honorarium of Rs 10,000 per month, the statement said, adding they will continue to receive the honorarium till they are alive.  

