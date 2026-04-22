Haryana Cabinet calls special Assembly session on April 27; here are the Bills to be introduced

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday announced that the state Cabinet had approved a one-day special session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha on April 27, during which the Haryana Clerical Services Recruitment and Conditions of Service Bill, 2026, would be introduced.

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Addressing a press conference after the Cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister said the proposed legislation aimed to significantly improve career progression opportunities for government employees, particularly those in the Group D category under the common cadre system.

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Saini said the Cabinet had approved the draft of the Bill, which proposed to increase the promotion quota for clerical posts from 20 per cent to 30 per cent for eligible Group D employees. “Employees who have completed more than five years of service will now be eligible for promotion to clerk positions,” he said, adding that this move is expected to benefit a large section of the workforce.

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The Chief Minister also highlighted that the draft provisions mandate 5 per cent ex-gratia posts, which will be incorporated into the recruitment rules to further strengthen employee welfare measures.

Apart from administrative decisions, Saini launched a sharp political attack on opposition parties, referring to developments in Parliament on April 16 and 17. He said the incidents had “exposed the true character of opposition parties before the nation.”

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“The opposition has shown itself to be anti-women and power-hungry. These days will be remembered as a black chapter in the country’s history,” he said. According to the Chief Minister, opposition parties have historically treated women merely as a vote bank while denying them meaningful participation in decision-making processes.

Citing remarks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Saini said, “Women’s participation is not an act of charity, but their right.” He also rejected opposition claims regarding delimitation, stating that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had already clarified with facts that no state’s representation would be reduced.

Saini asserted that women voters would respond strongly to such politics in the coming time. “Women will use their voting power to give a fitting reply to parties that oppose their empowerment,” he added.

The upcoming special Assembly session is expected to see significant debate around the clerical services reforms and the broader issue of representation and workforce mobility within the state government.