Haryana Cabinet clears key reforms in HPSC rules, travel agent regulation, TDR policy

The Haryana Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, on Tuesday approved a series of policy and regulatory reforms, including amendments to the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) State Service Group-C Regulations, 2002, mandatory registration of travel agents, changes in college cadre service rules, and revisions to the Transferable Development Rights (TDR) policy.

HPSC Group-C regulations updated

The Cabinet approved amendments to the Haryana Public Service Commission (State Service Group-C) Regulations, 2002, to incorporate newly created posts and align service provisions with the latest government rules and instructions.

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Under the revised regulations, the total sanctioned strength of Group-C posts in the Commission will be 85, including 15 newly created positions. These include one Section Officer, three Deputy Superintendents, one Personal Assistant, 25 Assistants, two Senior Scale Stenographers, two Junior Scale Stenographers, six Steno Typists, 13 Drivers, 29 Clerks, one Restorer and two Gestetner Operators.

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The eligibility criteria have also been revised. Earlier, provisions relating to certain categories, including Tibetan refugees and persons of Indian origin migrating from Pakistan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and select East African countries, have been removed. Eligibility will now be largely restricted to Indian citizens, while natives of Nepal and Bhutan will remain eligible, subject to the issuance of a government eligibility certificate.

The amendments further align disciplinary, appeal and service-related provisions with the Haryana Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 2016, replacing the reference to the 1987 rules.

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Another key change allows candidates to qualify if they have studied either Hindi or Sanskrit at the matriculation level, or Hindi in higher education, replacing the earlier requirement of Hindi up to the matriculation standard.

Mandatory registration for travel agents

In a significant move to tackle fraudulent overseas recruitment and illegal migration, the Cabinet approved the Haryana Registration and Regulation of Travel Agents Rules, 2026, framed under the Haryana Registration and Regulation of Travel Agents Act, 2025.

The new rules make registration compulsory for all existing and new travel agents operating in the state. Separate registrations will be required for different service categories, including passport services, tour and travel operations, study visa consultancy and ticketing services.

The government said the rules are aimed at protecting youth from fraudulent travel agents, human trafficking, illegal overseas recruitment and risky migration channels such as the "donkey route". Police verification of every applicant will be mandatory before registration to ensure proper background checks.

College cadre Group-C rules amended

The Council of Ministers also approved amendments to the Haryana Educational College Cadre (Group-C) Service Rules, 1986, revising qualifications for appointment to the post of Junior Lecture Assistant.

For direct recruitment, candidates must have passed 10+2 in the science stream with physics, chemistry and mathematics (PCM) or Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB), along with five years of experience as a laboratory attendant in a recognised college. Knowledge of Hindi or Sanskrit at the matriculation level, or Hindi in higher education, will also be mandatory.

For promotion, candidates must possess 10+2 or an equivalent qualification along with five years of experience as a Laboratory Attendant after regular appointment.

The amended rules prescribe an age limit of 18 to 42 years for direct recruitment while retaining existing reservation benefits and government powers to modify cadre strength or create new regular posts.

TDR policy revised for infrastructure projects

To facilitate land acquisition for infrastructure projects and address concerns over the declining value of Transferable Development Rights (TDR) certificates, the Cabinet approved amendments to the existing TDR policy.

The policy enables landowners who voluntarily surrender land for government infrastructure projects to receive TDR certificates, which can be sold or utilised within the same development plan area.

Under the revised framework, the notional land value for issuance of TDR certificates will now be calculated on the basis of the weighted average collector rate applicable on the date of application. Previously, the calculation was linked to the collector rate prevailing on January 1 of the calendar year in which the application was submitted.

The government expects the change to provide fairer compensation and improve participation in land assembly for public infrastructure projects.