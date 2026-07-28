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Home / Haryana / Haryana Cabinet expands 20% quota for ex-Agniveers in government posts

Haryana Cabinet expands 20% quota for ex-Agniveers in government posts

The reservation on the posts of forest guard, jail warder and mining guard has been enhanced from the earlier 10 percent to 20 percent

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:47 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Nayab Saini. PTI file
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The Haryana Cabinet on Tuesday approved the 20 percent horizontal reservation for ex-Agniveers who are domiciles of Haryana in direct recruitment to the posts of fire operator-cum-driver in the Fire Services Department, wildlife guard in the Environment, Forest and Wildlife Department, constable in the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) under the Home Department.

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The cabinet met under the chairmanship of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini in Chandigarh.

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The Centre endeavored to ensure that the trained Agniveers have meaningful career opportunities after completing their tenure in the armed forces.

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This initiative supports the long-term objectives of the Agnipath Scheme by creating a clear pathway to government employment.

Accordingly, the Haryana government has decided to extend the benefit of horizontal reservation to ex-Agniveers who are domiciles of Haryana. The reservation on the posts of Forest Guard, Jail Warder and Mining Guard has been enhanced from the earlier 10 percent to 20 percent.

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The decisions will not only facilitate the rehabilitation and gainful employment of Ex-Agniveers but will also strengthen the State's security, disaster response, fire and wildlife protection services. They will further support the successful implementation of the Agnipath Scheme and facilitate a smoother career transition for ex-Agniveers after completion of their military service.

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