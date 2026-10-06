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Home / Haryana / Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij questions Opposition protests against poll body chief as Supreme Court takes up matter

Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij questions Opposition protests against poll body chief as Supreme Court takes up matter

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 09:36 PM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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Cabinet Minister Anil Vij at a blood donation camp in Ambala Cantonment on Tuesday.
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Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday questioned the need for the Opposition to stage protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar after the Supreme Court had already taken cognisance of the matter and issued a notice.

Anil Vij said the Supreme Court had taken up the matter on Monday and issued a notice. “If the Opposition has faith in the country’s legal and judicial system, there should be no need for such protests,” he said.

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The minister urged the Opposition leaders to have faith in the Supreme Court, asserting that the apex court would arrive at an appropriate decision after hearing all sides.

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Questioning the motive behind the protests, Vij said, “Are they trying to put pressure on the Supreme Court? Such an approach is inappropriate.”

He said the Opposition should wait for the Supreme Court’s verdict. “After that, in a democracy, everyone is free to pursue their own political course, and there is no objection to that. But respecting the Supreme Court, honouring its authority and accepting its verdict is the responsibility of every citizen and every political party in the country,” Vij said.

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Vij took a dig at the Congress and said there was no cohesive Congress organisation in Haryana. “There is no Congress in Haryana as a cohesive party; these are merely scattered factions,” Vij said.

He added that the people of Haryana had repeatedly rejected the Congress and elected the BJP government three consecutive times, thereby demonstrating that the Congress had failed to win their confidence. Vij alleged that Congress leaders came together and drift apart according to their personal interests. “There is no party called Congress in Haryana,” he said.

Vij said the opposition leaders should learn to respect the people’s mandate in a democracy. “At the very least, they should learn to respect the faith of the people and the verdict given by the people. In a democracy, the people’s mandate must be welcomed and respected,” he said.

Later in the day, the minister inaugurated a blood donation camp, where 233 donors gave blood.

Minister Vij announced that each blood donor would receive Rs 1,100 from his discretionary fund as a token of appreciation. He also felicitated donors with badges and certificates and encouraged women workers who participated in large numbers.

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