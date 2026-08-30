Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij urges people to embrace ‘Vocal for Local’ during festive season

Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij on Sunday said that, following Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s advice, everyone should take a pledge to embrace the ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative.

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He said the Prime Minister had emphasised that, with the festive season approaching, people must adopt the ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative and purchase goods made in the country.

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Speaking to the media after listening to the PM’s Mann Ki Baat programme with Cabinet Minister Krishan Lal Panwar, Vij said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again emphasised embracing the ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative. Since the festive season is approaching, we should take a pledge to support local manufacturers. During upcoming festivals such as Diwali and other occasions, we should resolve to buy Made in India goods. The day we all start buying local products, the country will progress.”

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“We must also make the public aware of the need to stay away from drugs and, especially, inspire the younger generation to avoid them. Everyone’s participation is crucial in the drug de-addiction campaign. People should also focus on sanitation and be personally conscious about cleanliness, refrain from spreading filth, and work to remove existing dirt so that our country can become cleaner and more beautiful, like other countries,” he added.

Haryana Panchayat and Development Minister Krishan Lal Panwar also said, “The Prime Minister’s dream of making India developed by 2047 will require a key role from the country’s youth. The Prime Minister’s call during the programme for youth to stay away from drugs makes it our duty to inspire young people to avoid addiction.”

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He said that earlier, many items were handcrafted by blacksmiths, goldsmiths and others, but today those crafts were disappearing. The PM, through the ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative, was stressing the purchase of Indian-made products so that the initiative could gain momentum. He appealed to people to buy goods made in India during Diwali and other upcoming festivals.

The minister said that through the Panchayat Department, nearly 75,000 women’s self-help groups were producing various items, which had enhanced their livelihoods. The state government had decided to open shared markets (sanjha bazaars) in every district. Under this decision, shared markets have already opened in Fatehabad and Karnal, while sites in other districts have been identified for opening similar markets.