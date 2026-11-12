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Home / Haryana / Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij warns officials of action over delay in redress of grievances

Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij warns officials of action over delay in redress of grievances

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Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 10:42 PM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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Anil Vij, Cabinet Minister
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Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij on Thursday warned officials of strict action for unnecessary delays in resolving public grievances, asserting that people should not be made to run from pillar to post to get their genuine complaints addressed.

Addressing officials during a public grievance hearing at the PWD Rest House in Ambala Cantonment, Vij took serious note of a complaint regarding an eight-month delay in processing a land mutation at the Ambala Cantonment Tehsil.

The complainant told the Minister that despite repeated visits to the Tehsil office, the mutation had remained pending for eight months. Vij directed the SDM, Ambala Cantonment, to investigate the matter and ordered that the Patwari be suspended if found guilty of negligence or dereliction of duty.

In another case, a senior citizen alleged that a Patwari was delaying work related to his property registration. Vij directed the authorities concerned to take appropriate action.

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He also pulled up Municipal Council officials over alleged inaction following a recent fire incident in the Lal Kurti area. A resident claimed that several hotels in the locality were operating without mandatory Fire No Objection Certificates, posing a potential safety risk. Vij directed the officials to take immediate action.

The Minister also issued directions on complaints involving immigration fraud, pending property tax, garbage collection, electricity poles and pension-related issues.

During the hearing, Vij distributed grants to two gaushala committees. The Rambagh Gaushala Committee in Ambala Cantonment received Rs 27.13 lakh, while the Khatauli village committee was given Rs 4 lakh.

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Earlier, Vij inspected the under-construction permanent Chhath Ghat at Chandpura, near the Tangri river bridge. Being developed over one acre, the facility will have toilets, changing rooms, lighting and water arrangements.

Vij said Ambala Cantonment previously lacked a permanent Chhath Ghat, forcing devotees to make temporary arrangements. He said the remaining work would be undertaken after Chhath Puja. He has sanctioned Rs 50 lakh from his discretionary fund for the project.

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