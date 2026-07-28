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Home / Haryana / Haryana Cabinet relaxes compassionate appointment rules for martyrs' dependents

Haryana Cabinet relaxes compassionate appointment rules for martyrs' dependents

The policy envisages appointment to Group-B, Group-C or Group-D posts depending upon the rank of the battle casualty

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:31 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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In a significant decision aimed at ensuring the welfare and rehabilitation of the families of battle casualties, the Haryana Cabinet approved relaxation in the provisions of the State Government’s policy governing compassionate appointments to the dependents of Haryana domicile battle casualties.

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The decision has been taken under the provisions of the Haryana Government’s compassionate appointment policy notified on May 30, 2014, and subsequently amended in 2014 and 2018, which provides compassionate appointments to eligible dependents of martyred Armed Forces and Para-Military Forces personnel belonging to Haryana.

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The policy envisages appointment to Group-B, Group-C or Group-D posts depending upon the rank of the battle casualty.

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The Cabinet approved relaxation in the prescribed time limit in three individual cases where the sons and daughters of battle casualties were minors at the time of the martyrdom of their parents.

After attaining the age of majority, all three applicants submitted their requests and sought compassionate appointment to Group-C posts.

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Since these cases fall beyond the stipulated time limit, to apply within 3 years of occurrence of battle causality, the relaxation was accorded in the policy to provide compensate appointment to the dependents.

The beneficiaries include Harsh, son of Sepoy Sultan Singh of Karnal (Indian Army); Khushboo, daughter of Constable Pardip Kumar of Bhiwani (CRPF); and Yogesh, son of Constable Sandeep Kumar of Bhiwani (CRPF).

Since all three were minors at the time of the martyrdom of their respective parent, they applied for compassionate appointment after attaining majority.

Having passed the 10+2 examination, all three will be considered for compassionate appointment to Group-C posts.

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