Haryana Cabinet to discuss excise policy today

Chandigarh, May 14

The Election Commission of India (EC) has given a go-ahead to the state government for finalising its excise policy for 2024-25 with the rider that it will not use it for “political mileage” during the elections. The policy will be taken up in the Cabinet meeting tomorrow.

The present policy will expire on June 12. As per sources, the government had written to the Chief Electoral Officer, seeking permission to formulate the policy. This was forwarded to the EC, which has given its nod to the Cabinet to clear the policy and auction vends.

The EC says that though the policy can be formulated, it cannot be publicised while the model code of conduct (MCC) is in place and the government cannot use the policy to draw political mileage. Confirming that the requisite permission had been taken, the sources said the Cabinet, which would meet under CM Saini, would approve the policy. However, details of the policy would not be given out until the results are declared. The sources said the government could not have waited till the poll process was over since it would have delayed the implementation.

