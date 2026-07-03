Haryana caps daily property registration appointments at 20 per office  

To streamline property registrations and curbing delays, the Haryana Government has capped the number of daily registration appointments at 20 tokens per registration office at the tehsil and sub-divisional levels. The new token-based system came into force across the state on July 2.

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Dr Sumita Misra, Financial Commissioner, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, has communicated the revised arrangement to all Deputy Commissioners, directing them to ensure its strict implementation.

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Under the new system, 20 tokens per day will be randomly allotted to the office of the District Revenue Officer-cum-Joint Sub-Registrar at each district headquarters tehsil and regularly 20 tokens will be issued randomly daily to the office of the Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil)-cum-Sub-Registrar at the sub-divisional level. The existing system at sub-tehsil offices will remain unchanged.

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The government has specified that the tokens will be generated daily and at random, a move intended to eliminate preferential treatment and ensure equal opportunity for all applicants seeking registration of sale deeds and other property documents.

Revenue officers have been instructed to ensure that every allotted token is honoured and that the registration process is completed within the prescribed time. The directions apply to documents requiring compulsory or optional registration under Sections 17 and 18 of the Registration Act, 1908.

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The state government believes the token-based mechanism will make the property registration process more transparent, predictable and citizen-friendly, while significantly reducing overcrowding at registration offices.

The reform is also expected to check the influence of middlemen, who often exploit applicants by promising quicker appointments or preferential access to registration counters. By introducing a fixed number of randomly generated daily appointments, the government aims to ensure a fair and orderly system where every applicant receives equal treatment.