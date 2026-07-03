DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Haryana caps daily property registration appointments at 20 per office  

Haryana caps daily property registration appointments at 20 per office  

Token will be issued to prevent preferential treatment

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:20 PM Jul 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
Advertisement

To streamline property registrations and curbing delays, the Haryana Government has capped the number of daily registration appointments at 20 tokens per registration office at the tehsil and sub-divisional levels. The new token-based system came into force across the state on July 2.

Advertisement

Dr Sumita Misra, Financial Commissioner, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, has communicated the revised arrangement to all Deputy Commissioners, directing them to ensure its strict implementation.

Advertisement

Under the new system, 20 tokens per day will be randomly allotted to the office of the District Revenue Officer-cum-Joint Sub-Registrar at each district headquarters tehsil and regularly 20 tokens will be issued randomly daily to the office of the Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil)-cum-Sub-Registrar at the sub-divisional level. The existing system at sub-tehsil offices will remain unchanged.

Advertisement

The government has specified that the tokens will be generated daily and at random, a move intended to eliminate preferential treatment and ensure equal opportunity for all applicants seeking registration of sale deeds and other property documents.

Revenue officers have been instructed to ensure that every allotted token is honoured and that the registration process is completed within the prescribed time. The directions apply to documents requiring compulsory or optional registration under Sections 17 and 18 of the Registration Act, 1908.

Advertisement

The state government believes the token-based mechanism will make the property registration process more transparent, predictable and citizen-friendly, while significantly reducing overcrowding at registration offices.

The reform is also expected to check the influence of middlemen, who often exploit applicants by promising quicker appointments or preferential access to registration counters. By introducing a fixed number of randomly generated daily appointments, the government aims to ensure a fair and orderly system where every applicant receives equal treatment.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts