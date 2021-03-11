Haryana cash van loot: Six arrested, Rs 70.5 lakh recovered

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, April 24

After a week-long chase, the Gurugram Police have arrested six persons who robbed a cash van of over Rs 96 lakh, a senior police official said on Sunday. Gurugram Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran said Rs 70.50 lakh had been recovered. She said one robber was still at large, but he would be nabbed soon.

The police have also recovered two cars, four mobiles, one pistol and a live cartridge from their possession. The accused were produced in a city court today and remanded in four-day police custody. The incident happened on April 18 when five persons looted Rs 96,32,931 from a cash van of M/s S&IB Pvt. Ltd. of Jhandewala, Delhi, at gunpoint after throwing chilli powder into the eyes of the driver. “Following an analysis of CCTV footage, we found that an Alto car bearing number UP17T 7809 was involved in the case. During investigation, the number plate was found fake. Four police teams were formed to crack the case. During the analysis of the entire CCTV footage across Gurugram, the original number of the car was traced and it was found to be a Delhi number with Chattarpur address,” the commissioner said.

She said the police picked up Diwankar Arora, alias Mannu, a resident of Chattarpur, and seized the car. He was produced in the court on Friday and remanded in police custody till April 28. “On interrogation, he revealed the names of four others who were with him in looting the car. They were identified as Neel Kamal, alias Kamal, a resident of Chattarpur; Gulab, a resident of Palwal; Jony, a resident of Faridabad; and Jitender, alias Jeetu, of Bihar”, she said.

The police came to know that Jeetu had gone to UP while the other three had left for Vaishno Devi. Three teams of the police left on Friday afternoon — one for Katra, one was stationed at Pathankot and the third one at Shambhu border.

The team at Katra tracked the culprits to a hotel, but the accused had checked out minutes before the police team reached there. They then alerted the teams at Shambhu and Pathankot. Ambala SP was also requested for assistance at the toll plaza. The three accused were arrested on Saturday night at the Ambala toll plaza near Shambhu border.

After interrogation, raids were conducted on the intervening night of Saturday/Sunday and Rs 70.50 lakh, one pistol and a cartridge were recovered. Their two more accomplices — Kulbir and Javed, both of Chhattarpur — were also arrested. Javed was an ex-employee who worked as a driver of the cash van of M/s S&IB Pvt Ltd while Kulbir had a transport company in Chhattarpur.