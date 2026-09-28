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Home / Haryana / Haryana: Central varsity seminar on Saraswati-Sindhu civilisation

Haryana: Central varsity seminar on Saraswati-Sindhu civilisation

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Tribune News Service
Mahendragarh, Updated At : 08:28 AM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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The Centre for Indian Knowledge Tradition at Central University of Haryana (CUH), Mahendragarh, organised a one-day seminar on the Saraswati-Sindhu Civilisation.

The seminar was attended by Narendra Parmar, Deputy Director, Department of Archaeology, Government of Haryana; Prof Keshav Mishra, eminent historian from Banaras Hindu University; and noted archaeologist Prof Jeevan Kharakwal.

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The event focused on various aspects of the Saraswati-Sindhu Civilisation, recent archaeological research, findings from excavations at Rakhigarhi and other sites, and the contemporary relevance of the Indian Knowledge Tradition.

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During the seminar, the experts highlighted the historical, cultural and archaeological dimensions of Indian civilisation and emphasised the need to understand Indian history from an Indian perspective.

Parmar presented findings from excavations at Rakhigarhi and other archaeological sites through photographs and a presentation.

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