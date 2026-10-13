Haryana: Challenging stereotypes key to women’s progress, says expert

An extension lecture on women’s empowerment was recently organised at Government College, Meham, where Sunil Chauhan of Sir Chhotu Ram Government College, Sampla, the keynote speaker at the event, highlighted how gender stereotypes hindered women’s progress.

Chauhan urged students to challenge gender stereotypes and promote equality in their personal and professional lives. She also discussed challenges faced by women, particularly after marriage, and suggested ways to address them.

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Principal Satyavrat exhorted students to stand up for their rights, work hard and pursue their goals with determination.

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Women Cell Convener Sunil Kumari thanked the speaker and assured students that the cell would continue organising such programmes.

In another initiative, the placement cell of the college organised an extension lecture on

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writing skills. The lecture was delivered by Deepak Lathwal, Associate Professor at Government

College, Sampla.

Lathwal emphasised the importance of effective writing in career development and explained ways to improve content quality. He exhorted students to practise regularly to strengthen their writing abilities.

Satyavrat assured students that additional remedial classes would be organised to improve their skills.