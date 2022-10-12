Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar approves purchase of 5K buses

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma on Tuesday said the Haryana Roadways would have 5000 buses in its fleet by March 31, 2023. CM Manohar Lal Khattar approved the biggest purchase of 1,300 roadways buses. This includes 1000 normal buses, 125 mini AC buses and 150 AC buses. TNS

State to circulate list of sensitive posts

Chandigarh: The Haryana Government has decided that all departments will circulate a list of sensitive posts to help ministers, administrative secretaries and heads of departments while deciding the posting of officials. The Chief Secretary said the decision was taken at a meeting on measures against corruption. TNS

Water level in Somb river rises, agri land erodes

Yamunanagar: Nearly 4 acres of agricultural land eroded in Somb river in Kanalsi village of the district on Tuesday after a rise in the water level due to rainfall in its catchment area in Himachal Pradesh. The farmers met the Deputy Commissioner and handed him a memorandum, demanding inspection of the eroded land.