Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini woos Singapore Inc to invest in state

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday invited Singapore businesses to explore investment opportunities in the state, highlighting its investor-friendly policies, industrial potential, infrastructure and facilities available to investors.

Saini was speaking at a programme organised by the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) during his visit to Singapore. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Ambassador of India to Singapore Shilpak Ambule were also present.

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The meeting brought together industrialists and business representatives from Singapore to discuss ways to strengthen economic ties between India and Singapore and expand opportunities for trade and investment.

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Saini apprised the Singapore business community of Haryana’s industrial ecosystem and investment opportunities. Discussions were held with representatives and experts from sectors including manufacturing, technology, logistics, energy, education and healthcare.

The Chief Minister said such interactions could help create new opportunities for investment, trade and technological collaboration and further strengthen economic cooperation between India and Singapore.

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Ambassador Shilpak Ambule stressed the need to further strengthen economic and diplomatic ties between India and Singapore.

Haryana Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh, Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Rajesh Khullar, Commissioner and Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, Amit Kumar Agrawal, Director General, Industries and Commerce Department, Yash Garg, and Director, Information, Public Relations, Languages and Culture Department, Aditya Dahiya, were among those present.