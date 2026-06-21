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Home / Haryana / Haryana: Children must be taught yoga, says Vipul Goel

Haryana: Children must be taught yoga, says Vipul Goel

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Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 07:07 AM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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Haryana Revenue and Disaster Management, Urban Local Bodies and Civil Aviation Minister Vipul Goel on Saturday said yoga should become an integral part of children’s education to help them lead healthier lives.

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“Children should be taught yoga alongside their studies, so that their bodies remain healthy,” the minister said while addressing a programme organised to mark the 12th International Yoga Day.

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Held under the theme “Yoga for a Healthy Life” and “Yoga-infused, Drug-Free Haryana,” the event was organised by the Haryana Yoga Commission and the AYUSH Department at Chaudhary Devi Lal Ayurvedic College, Jagadhri.

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