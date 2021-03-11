Haryana civic polls on June 19

Chandigarh, May 23
The election to 46 municipalities, including 28 municipal committees and 18 municipal councils, will be held on June 19, State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh said here today.
Addressing a press conference here, Dhanpat Singh said the model code of conduct had come into force and no official connected with the election work would be transferred till the completion of the election process. The elections to Faridabad Municipal Corporation and three other municipalities will be held later as the revision of the voters’ list is in progress.
The nominations can be filed from May 30 to June 4 while the scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on June 6. The last date of withdrawal of candidature is June 7. The election symbols will be allotted to the candidates on the same day, the SEC said. Dhanpat Singh said 10,000 polling personnel would be deployed for the elections. — TNS
Poll schedule
Nominations: May 30 to June 4
Vote counting: June 22
18.30 lakh to exercise franchise
4,000 EVMs to be used
