Haryana: Class X student attacks teacher with screwdriver

A Class X student allegedly attacked and injured a teacher with a screwdriver at the Government Senior Secondary School in Jamal village of the district on Monday.

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According to the police, the incident took place around 11 am when a Hindi teacher, Sunil Kumar, was checking notebooks in the classroom. The student allegedly took out a screwdriver from his bag and attacked him, striking him three-four times in the neck.

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Teachers rushed to the classroom and took the injured teacher to the Community Health Centre at Nathursari Chopta, where he was discharged after treatment. The student fled the school immediately after the incident. Principal Partap Singh also reached the spot.

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Sunil Kumar said he had no idea why the student attacked him. “I do not know the reason behind the assault. The police are investigating the matter,” he said.

The police said efforts were on to trace the student.