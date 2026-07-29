Haryana clears proposal for Rs 304-crore industrial park at IMT Ambala

The Haryana Government on Wednesday approved a proposal to set up a state-of-the-art industrial park at IMT Ambala under the Centre’s flagship Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojana (BHAVYA).

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The proposal received the green signal at a meeting of the State-Level Committee (SLC) chaired by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, clearing the way for its submission to the Government of India for final approval.

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With an estimated investment of ₹304.10 crore, the project envisages the development of a 108.58-acre investment-ready, plug-and-play industrial park within the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation’s (HSIIDC) upcoming IMT Ambala.

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The committee reviewed the proposal’s technical, financial and infrastructural aspects before recommending it under the BHAVYA scheme, a flagship Central initiative aimed at developing 100 world-class industrial parks across the country with an outlay of ₹33,660 crore over six years.

The proposed industrial park will feature 256 industrial plots, 15 ready-built factory sheds, warehousing facilities, common facility centres, worker housing, a skill development centre, power infrastructure, water treatment facilities, a Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP), an internal road network, utilities and green spaces.

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The committee also reviewed the implementation model under which the project will be executed through NICDC Haryana Multimodal Logistic Hub Project Ltd., an existing Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) of the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) and HSIIDC, in accordance with the BHAVYA guidelines.

HSIIDC Managing Director Sushil Sarwan, Special Secretary (Revenue) Rahul Hooda and other senior officers attended the meeting.