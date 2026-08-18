Haryana clears stamp duty waiver for property transfers to daughter’s children

In a major relief to families transferring property, the Haryana Government has clarified that its 100 per cent stamp duty exemption on lifetime transfers of immovable property within a family also covers grandchildren through daughters (dohata-dohati/nati-natin).

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Financial Commissioner, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Dr Sumita Misra, shared the information here today.

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The state government has issued a formal corrigendum to remove a long-standing linguistic ambiguity in the Hindi version of its 2014 notification.

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On June 16, 2014, the Haryana Government had remitted 100 per cent stamp duty under Section 9 of the Indian Stamp Act, 1899, on property transfer deeds executed during the owner’s lifetime in favour of blood relations, including parents, children, grandchildren, siblings and spouses.

However, while the original English text broadly used the term “grandchildren”, the Hindi notification mentioned only “पौत्र-पौत्री” (a son’s children). This created confusion at local sub-registrar offices and, in some cases, deprived a daughter’s children of the zero-duty benefit.

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To resolve the issue, the Revenue and Disaster Management Department issued a corrigendum dated July 24, 2026, which was formally published in the Haryana Government Gazette on August 13, 2026.

The corrigendum replaces the phrase “पौत्र-पौत्री” with “पौत्र-पौत्री, दौहता-दोहती/नाती-नातिन”, explicitly placing a daughter’s sons and daughters on an equal footing with a son’s children for the stamp duty exemption.

Dr Misra said issuing the clarification as a corrigendum to the original 2014 order would provide retrospective legal clarity across revenue and registry offices in the state. It would enable citizens to gift or transfer property to their daughter’s children without unnecessary tax disputes or procedural delays.