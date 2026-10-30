Haryana clears way for MBBS graduates to pursue PG courses, orders release of original documents

The Haryana Medical Education and Research Department has ordered the release of original documents to MBBS graduates under the state's Service Incentive Bond Policy, enabling them to secure admission to postgraduate (PG) courses.

The order, issued with immediate effect on October 30, follows requests from MBBS graduates and the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

Advertisement

For MBBS graduates securing postgraduate seats within Haryana, the medical institutions concerned shall coordinate among themselves to complete the required documentation process. An undertaking shall be obtained from all candidates stating that they will complete the remaining period of service in Haryana after completing their postgraduate courses, within three months of the completion of the PG course.

Advertisement

For MBBS graduates securing admission to institutions outside the state, their documents shall be released subject to an undertaking that they will deposit their original documents with the medical college or institute from which they completed their MBBS course within three weeks of completing their postgraduate degree or diploma. They must also undertake to complete the remaining period of government service in Haryana.

To ensure the availability of doctors in public health institutions, Haryana introduced the "Service Incentive Bond Policy" to encourage MBBS graduates to opt for government service after completing their degree, through a notification dated December 21, 2022.

Advertisement

The policy was to be implemented for MBBS students admitted to government medical colleges from the 2020-21 academic session onwards and to government-aided medical colleges from the 2022-23 academic session onwards.

Accordingly, the first batch of approximately 595 MBBS doctors will become available for bond service from March 2026. The original documents of all these students are currently held by the directors of the concerned government medical colleges. However, the students had been requesting the release of their original documents, as these are required for securing admission to PG courses.

Under the 2022 policy, MBBS graduates will be offered contractual appointments in public health institutions across Haryana.

"The candidates will be initially placed at the disposal of the Health Department, and if all the candidates cannot be absorbed in the Health Department against vacant posts, their appointment will be subsequently considered in the Government Medical Colleges," stated the instructions issued on October 30.

Accordingly, the directors of medical colleges have been asked to submit details of the candidates. The appointment letters and places of posting for these MBBS graduates will be issued by the Health Department.

"The posting mechanism shall be based on merit-cum-choice to ensure transparency. In the case of placement in Medical Colleges, appointment letters will be issued by the Directors of the Government medical colleges to which the candidate shall be posted," the instructions stated.

Candidates must choose one of three options: consent to government service, pay the bond amount in a lump sum, or pay it in monthly instalments.

The directors of medical colleges and the Directorate of Medical Education and Research have been directed to decide on any requests within two days. They must also submit an Action Taken Report by 12 noon on November 3.