Haryana: Closure of seven stone crushers recommended

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), Yamunanagar, has recommended the closure of seven stone crushers in the district to the board’s higher authorities after the units were reportedly found violating environmental norms.

The action follows a verification report submitted by a Joint Committee constituted on the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to inspect stone-crushing units for compliance with prescribed siting criteria and environmental regulations.

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Pardeep Singh, Regional Officer of the HSPCB, Yamunanagar, said the board had recommended the closure of the seven stone crushers to the HSPCB Chairman.

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“As soon as we receive orders from the Chairman, those seven stone crushers will be sealed immediately,” said Pardeep Singh.

According to the Joint Committee’s inspection report, the stone crushers were found violating several norms.