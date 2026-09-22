Haryana CM asks BJP workers to take Modi’s 25-year public service message to people

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday asked BJP workers to take the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years in public service and governance to the people, while calling upon the party’s OBC Morcha to strengthen its organisation down to the booth level.

Saini was speaking at a programme at the BJP state headquarters, Panchkamal, in Panchkula, marking the assumption of charge by newly appointed state president of the BJP’s OBC Morcha, Engineer Sunil Sen. The programme was presided over by BJP state president Dr Archana Gupta.

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Saini said an organisational position in the BJP was a responsibility towards public service and the organisation. He urged workers to actively participate in the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, being observed from September 17 to October 17, and ensure that the benefits of government welfare schemes and development initiatives reach people at the last mile.

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He said October 7 would mark 25 years of Modi’s journey in public service and nation-building through governance, referring to his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister and subsequent tenure as Prime Minister.

Saini asked the OBC Morcha to work towards reaching people at the last mile and strengthen the organisation at the booth level.

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Dr Archana Gupta called for greater participation of OBC workers, Panchs, sarpanches, councillors and other public representatives in the Morcha’s activities across Assembly constituencies and regions, with outreach extending to the booth level.

She said the National Commission for Backward Classes had been granted constitutional status and referred to the implementation of 27 per cent OBC reservation in the All-India Quota for undergraduate and postgraduate medical and dental seats.

Gupta also referred to the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana, under which traditional artisans are provided skill training, modern tools, financial assistance and market access. She said traditional skills could be linked with modern technology, skill development and improved market linkages to expand employment opportunities and incomes in domestic and international markets.

The programme was attended by former BJP state president Mohan Lal Badoli, Cabinet Ministers Krishan Lal Panwar and Ranbir Gangwa, MLAs, presidents of various party morchas, organisational office-bearers and party workers.

The emphasis on booth-level organisational strengthening is also consistent with Gupta’s recent directions to expand the party’s IT network and information dissemination down to the booth level.