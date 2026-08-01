Haryana CM chairs review meet of education dept, orders infra upgrade in model schools

To improve the quality of education in government schools across Haryana and provide students with better infrastructure, new buildings for 150 government schools will be developed across the state, fully conforming to international standards. The design and construction of these schools will be based on the best models adopted by leading states and reputed institutions across the country, while also incorporating guidance from experts.

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This was disclosed by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who chaired a high-level review meeting of the School Education Department at his official residence, Sant Kabir Kutir, in Chandigarh. Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda was also present at the meeting.

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During the meeting, special focus was laid on the comprehensive development and strengthening of 719 model schools in Haryana, including Sanskriti Model Schools, Chief Minister's Early English and Excellence Schools and PM-SHRI Schools.

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The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure the timely provision of new buildings, additional classrooms, separate toilets, strong boundary walls, playgrounds, science and computer laboratories, digital labs, smart classrooms, libraries, new furniture, tablets, and other modern teaching resources.

Education to be based on modern technology and AI

The Chief Minister said government schools would be transformed with high-quality furniture, digital and smart classrooms, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based learning facilities, vocational education, state-of-the-art science and computer laboratories and digital libraries.

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He said the government's objective is to provide students in government schools with a high-quality learning environment so that these institutions emerge as centres of excellence in quality education.

The 150 new schools and the 719 model schools will serve as sources of inspiration and role models for all other schools in the state. He called upon the officials to implement this ambitious plan in a time-bound manner and make Haryana a leading State in the country in the field of school education.

Dhanda said that teachers delivering outstanding performance would be identified, encouraged, and felicitated to further improve the teaching-learning environment in schools. He also directed that cleanliness, drinking water facilities, and overall sanitation standards in all government schools should be further improved.

Senior administrative officers of the School Education Department were also present at the meeting and apprised the Chief Minister of the progress of ongoing development projects and the action plan for upcoming initiatives.