Haryana CM congratulates officials on fair arrangements

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 25

CM Manohar Lal Khattar has congratulated the officials, officers and district administration on the successful organization of the solar eclipse fair in Kurukshetra. He said at the time of this historic astronomical event, about 5 lakh devotees took holy dip in Brahma Sarovar. All necessary arrangements were made for the convenience of the people who came to visit the fair.

#kurukshetra #manohar lal khattar