Haryana CM directs sugar mills to cut costs, boost sugar recovery

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday directed the state’s cooperative sugar mills to take effective measures to reduce production costs, improve sugar recovery and ensure better facilities for sugarcane farmers.

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Reviewing the functioning of the Haryana State Federation of Cooperative Sugar Mills, Saini said improving operational efficiency of the mills and addressing farmers’ concerns remained a priority. Cooperation Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma and Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana were also present.

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Suggestion boxes

Saini directed that suggestion boxes be installed at sugarcane weighing centres so farmers can submit their problems and suggestions. Officers will regularly check the boxes and ensure time-bound action.

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He also directed Managing Directors of all cooperative sugar mills to meet farmers every four months to discuss their concerns and incorporate genuine suggestions into the mills’ functioning.

Sugarcane cultivation at 4-ft row spacing to be promoted

The Chief Minister said the incentive for farmers adopting four-ft row spacing in sugarcane cultivation had been increased from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 per acre under the Sugarcane Technology Mission. Officials were directed to widely publicise the scheme.

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New high-yielding sugarcane varieties to reach farmers

Saini directed officials to ensure the availability of high-yielding sugarcane varieties approved by the Government of India, even if these have to be procured from other states.

He said better-quality sugarcane would improve both farmers’ productivity and sugar recovery. Four tissue culture laboratories will be established at Rohtak, Meham, Panipat and Karnal Sugar Mills to improve the availability of quality planting material.

Coordination with polytechnics and ITIs

To address the shortage of technical manpower, Saini directed officials to coordinate with polytechnic colleges and Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) to provide trained staff suited to the technical requirements of sugar mills.

He also directed that mill premises be kept clean, organised and properly maintained.

Pilot project for sugarcane harvesting machines at Kaithal

In view of the shortage of labour for sugarcane harvesting, Saini directed that harvesting machines be provided to Kaithal Sugar Mill as a pilot project. The machines will harvest sugarcane from farmers’ fields and transport it directly to the mill.

Rohtak mill sugar could be used in pharmaceutical syrups

Haryana State Federation of Cooperative Sugar Mills Managing Director Capt Shakti Singh said efforts were being made to improve the quality of sugar produced by Rohtak Sugar Mill. Once the prescribed standards are achieved, the sugar could be used by pharmaceutical companies for manufacturing syrups.

Haryana has 10 cooperative sugar mills at Panipat, Rohtak, Karnal, Shahabad, Gohana, Sonipat, Jind, Palwal, Meham and Kaithal, with a combined crushing capacity of 30,650 TCD. Besides sugar, the mills also produce electricity and ethanol.