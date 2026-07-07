Haryana CM distributes cash prizes worth Rs 20 crore to 198 athletes, coaches

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday distributed cash prizes worth Rs 20.59 crore to 198 outstanding athletes and coaches of the state.

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Addressing the gathering as chief guest at a cash award distribution ceremony held at PWD Rest House Auditorium, Sector-1, he said the Haryana Government has disbursed Rs 709 crore in cash rewards to 16,984 sportspersons over the past 12 years. With today’s distribution, the total cash incentive provided to athletes has reached approximately Rs 730 crore. Minister of State for Sports Gaurav Gautam was also present on the occasion.

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The Chief Minister presented awards totalling Rs 20.59 crore to 198 sportspersons who had won medals or represented the country in major international and national sporting events. The awards included Rs 13.75 crore for 117 sportspersons who excelled in international competitions, Rs 2.32 crore for three sportspersons from the 2022 Para Asian Games, and Rs 4.52 crore for 78 national-level sportspersons.

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Highlighting the state government’s initiatives to promote sports, the Chief Minister said 260 sportspersons have been given government jobs under the Outstanding Sportspersons Recruitment Rules. He added that the state’s sports gradation policy has recently been amended to extend benefits to athletes participating in the Haryana State Games.

“The monthly honorarium for award-winning athletes has also been enhanced. Under the revised provisions, recipients of the Khel Ratna, Dronacharya, Arjuna, Dhyan Chand, and Tenzing Norgay awards will receive Rs 20,000 per month, while Bhim Award winners will get Rs 5,000 per month,” he said.

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The Haryana Government has established 2,000 sports nurseries. It is also providing monthly scholarships ranging from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 to athletes in the 8–19 age group, and has introduced a daily diet allowance of Rs 500 for trainees at 25 residential sports academies.

The state government has invested Rs 1,100 crore in developing sports infrastructure over the past 12 years. During the same period, Sports Department’s budget has increased from Rs 163 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 668.42 crore. He further highlighted that North India’s first ‘A-Star’ Scientific Training and Rehabilitation Centre has been set up at Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Panchkula, at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

Speaking at the event, Minister of State for Sports Gaurav Gautam said ‘Mission-2036’ has been launched with the target of winning 36 Olympic medals. To achieve this, the state government is providing modern sports facilities to athletes and strengthening sports infrastructure in stadiums across the state at an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore.