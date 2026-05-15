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Home / Haryana / Haryana CM flags off special train from Sirsa to Hazur Sahib Nanded

Haryana CM flags off special train from Sirsa to Hazur Sahib Nanded

Saini says Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana aims to ensure pilgrimage opportunities for economically weaker sections

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 06:46 PM May 15, 2026 IST
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Haryana CM Nayab Saini during the flagging-off ceremony of a special train for pilgrims from Kurukshetra to Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib, Nanded on May 5. Image credits/PTI File
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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday flagged off a special train carrying pilgrims from Sirsa to Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib, saying such journeys help connect the youth with the country’s culture and traditions.

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Addressing a gathering at the flag-off ceremony in Sirsa, the CM said he felt honoured to receive the opportunity to send devotees from the historic land of Sirsa to one of Sikhism’s most revered shrines.

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Hundreds of devotees boarded the special train for the pilgrimage to Hazur Sahib. Saini paid obeisance to all Sikh Gurus and extended his best wishes to the devotees for a safe and successful journey.

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He said Sirsa holds a special place in history and is remembered with great respect and devotion. Saini added that religious pilgrimages strengthen cultural values and keep future generations connected with their roots.

Highlighting steps taken for preservation of religious heritage, Saini said the Central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has carried out several initiatives for the protection and promotion of religious and cultural sites across the country.

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Referring to Sikh heritage, he said the Prime Minister had inaugurated the Kartarpur Corridor in 2019, fulfilling a long-pending demand of Sikh devotees. He also mentioned that commemorative coins, postage stamps and a coffee table book dedicated to Guru Tegh Bahadur were released last year.

The CM said the Haryana government had signed a special agreement with the Railways Department for the convenience of pilgrims. He said a special train had earlier been sent to Ayodhya Dham on March 28, while another special train for Somnath Temple would leave on June 8.

According to Saini, more than 800 devotees from 14 districts are travelling in the special train to Hazur Sahib.

He said the state government launched the Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana to ensure that financially weaker people are not deprived of pilgrimage opportunities. Under the Swarn Jayanti Sindhu Darshan Scheme, financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per pilgrim is being provided annually.

Farmers’ body submits memorandum to CM

Representatives of the Rashtriya Kisan Manch on Friday submitted a memorandum to Saini during his Sirsa visit, seeking action on various farmers’ demands. The delegation, led by Prahlad Singh Bharukhera and other office-bearers, demanded cleaning and strengthening of canals and Ghaggar river embankments, construction of a flood canal, regular water supply in canals and timely availability of fertilisers.

The farmers’ body also sought installation of CCTV cameras in towns and demanded sub-division status for Rania. The CM assured prompt action on the demands.

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