Haryana CM gives in-principle approval to 'Navachar Yojana' to promote research, innovation

The Haryana Government has taken a significant initiative to realise the concept of ‘Idea to Innovation and Innovation to Solutions’ and to establish an effective bridge between academic research, innovation and administrative requirements.

In this direction, the ‘Haryana Network for Academic Vision, Applied Creativity and Holistic Administrative Research (Navachar) Yojana’ has been formulated.

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A detailed discussion on the scheme was held and in-principle approval was accorded to it at the first General Body meeting of the Haryana State Innovation Society, chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, on Tuesday.

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Under the scheme, if a student presents a new technology, solution or idea that can potentially address a real problem in the state, the government will provide seed funding to develop the idea into a prototype and practical solution.

Saini said that research projects under the scheme would be taken forward in accordance with the concept of ‘Lab to Field and Field to Policy’. The objective is to test the knowledge, technology and innovations developed in universities and research institutions in real-world conditions and to utilise successful outcomes for the benefit of government departments and the general public.

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Under the Navachar Yojana, eligible universities and higher educational institutions located in Haryana will have the opportunity to submit research projects related to the state’s priority areas. Following initial screening and evaluation, selected proposals may be provided initial seed funding of up to Rs 1 lakh for preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR).

Thereafter, the DPR prepared in coordination with the concerned department will be submitted for the requisite final financial approval for implementation of the project.

This will help promote a culture of research and innovation in Haryana while enabling the government to develop new and practical solutions based on data, technology and academic expertise.