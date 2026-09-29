DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Haryana CM gives in-principle approval to 'Navachar Yojana' to promote research, innovation

Haryana CM gives in-principle approval to 'Navachar Yojana' to promote research, innovation

Students with ideas to address real-world problems can get seed funding of up to Rs 1 lakh

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:14 PM Sep 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini. File
Advertisement

The Haryana Government has taken a significant initiative to realise the concept of ‘Idea to Innovation and Innovation to Solutions’ and to establish an effective bridge between academic research, innovation and administrative requirements.

In this direction, the ‘Haryana Network for Academic Vision, Applied Creativity and Holistic Administrative Research (Navachar) Yojana’ has been formulated.

Advertisement

A detailed discussion on the scheme was held and in-principle approval was accorded to it at the first General Body meeting of the Haryana State Innovation Society, chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Under the scheme, if a student presents a new technology, solution or idea that can potentially address a real problem in the state, the government will provide seed funding to develop the idea into a prototype and practical solution.

Saini said that research projects under the scheme would be taken forward in accordance with the concept of ‘Lab to Field and Field to Policy’. The objective is to test the knowledge, technology and innovations developed in universities and research institutions in real-world conditions and to utilise successful outcomes for the benefit of government departments and the general public.

Advertisement

Under the Navachar Yojana, eligible universities and higher educational institutions located in Haryana will have the opportunity to submit research projects related to the state’s priority areas. Following initial screening and evaluation, selected proposals may be provided initial seed funding of up to Rs 1 lakh for preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR).

Thereafter, the DPR prepared in coordination with the concerned department will be submitted for the requisite final financial approval for implementation of the project.

This will help promote a culture of research and innovation in Haryana while enabling the government to develop new and practical solutions based on data, technology and academic expertise.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts