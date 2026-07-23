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Home / Haryana / Haryana CM hails GI tag for Sirsa kinnow, launches plantation drive at varsity

Haryana CM hails GI tag for Sirsa kinnow, launches plantation drive at varsity

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Anil Kakkar
Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 09:24 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini and District and Sessions Judge Punish Jindia plant a sapling in Sirsa on Thursday.
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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday launched a massive plantation drive under the Harabhara Sirsa 2.0 campaign at Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU) and urged people to actively participate in protecting the environment.

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The plantation programme was attended by District and Sessions Judge Punish Jindia, Chief Judicial Magistrate and District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Secretary Santosh Bagotia, senior district and police officials, the CDLU Vice-Chancellor and university staff.

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Bagotia said the campaign, launched under the guidance of the Haryana State Legal Services Authority, aimed not only to plant more trees but also to ensure their protection and regular maintenance. He said trees played a vital role in providing oxygen, reducing pollution, conserving groundwater, preventing soil erosion and tackling climate change.

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Later, while speaking to reporters after chairing the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee meeting, Saini said Sirsa kinnow had become Haryana’s first independently GI-tagged agricultural product. He said the Geographical Indication (GI) tag had given Sirsa kinnow national and international recognition and urged farmers to maintain its quality to strengthen its brand value and increase their income.

The CM honoured progressive farmers Nikhil Mehta of Baragudha, Manoj Kumar of Ellenabad, Krishna Kumar of Dabwali and Horticulture Development Officer Seema Kamboj for their contributions in securing the GI tag.

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District Horticulture Officer Deen Mohammad said Sirsa kinnow earlier used to be sold along with produce from other states, preventing farmers from getting premium prices. The GI tag is expected to improve market value and create a distinct identity for the fruit.

Replying to a question on students’ protest, Saini said the Haryana Government had ensured smooth conduct of CET and NEET examinations by providing transport facilities. He accused the Opposition of misleading youth and said the government was committed to transparent recruitment and youth welfare. Earlier, the CM inaugurated a 20,000-litre capacity Vita Milk Chilling Centre at Dabwali, built at a cost of Rs 3.3 crore, which is expected to benefit milk producers in more than 35 villages. He also inaugurated an Integrated Drug Recovery Centre at the Sirsa Civil Hospital, built at a cost of Rs 90 lakh under HDFC Bank’s CSR initiative. The centre includes a six-bed rehabilitation ward, counselling rooms, therapy facilities and an e-library.

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