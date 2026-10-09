Haryana CM holds review meeting of Samadhan Cell with all DCs

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini held a review meeting of the Samadhan Cell with the Deputy Commissioners of all districts through video-conferencing on Friday.

Following the meeting, Mahendragarh Deputy Commissioner Anupama Anjali provided an overview of the situation in the district.

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"As many as 4,771 complaints were received at the Samadhan camps in the district from October 8, 2024, to October 8, 2026. Of these, 3,090

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complaints have been resolved, which is about 65 percent of the total complaints," disclosed the Deputy Commissioner.

As many as 2,214 complainants confirmed that their complaints had been resolved on being contacted by the Confirmation Cell of the Chief Minister's Office.

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The Deputy Commissioner further stated that there were 197 pending and reopened complaints in the district, which was about 4 per cent of the

total complaints.

She directed all officials concerned to ensure that all complaints received at the Samadhan camps were resolved within the stipulated time frame.

Anjali emphasised that complaints should be resolved not just on the portal, but also at the grass-roots level.

"Samadhan Shivir is one of the government's flagship programmes. Therefore, the complainants should be informed of the resolution and

their satisfaction should be ensured," she maintained.

The Deputy Commissioner also instructed the officials to prioritise the pending complaints and submit reports on time. She also asked the

officers to personally attend the camps and listen carefully to the public.

She pointed out that samadhan camps are held in each subdivision from 10 am to 12 noon on every Monday and Thursday. People can come to

the camps and present their problems directly before the officers.

Mahendragarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Deepak, Additional Deputy Commissioner Tarun Kumar Pawaria and other officers were present.