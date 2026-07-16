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Home / Haryana / Haryana CM in Kalka on July 17: Traffic advisory issued, check diverted routes

Haryana CM in Kalka on July 17: Traffic advisory issued, check diverted routes

According to an advisory issued by Panchkula Police, normal traffic will be affected on Kalka Main Market, Rambagh Road, Gandhi Chowk and Railway Road from 1 pm to 4 pm on Friday

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 09:49 PM Jul 16, 2026 IST
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Commuters in Kalka and those heading to Shimla, Panchkula and Chandigarh have been advised to use alternative routes from 1 pm to 4 pm on Friday during Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini's visit to Kalka.

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According to an advisory issued by the Panchkula Police, due to VIP movement and security arrangements in the Kalka area, normal traffic will be affected on Kalka Main Market, Rambagh Road, Gandhi Chowk and Railway Road from 1 pm to 4 pm on Friday.

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Drivers heading towards Himachal Pradesh on the national highway have been advised to divert from Mallah Mor and use the Parwanoo bypass road instead of entering Kalka city and the main market, so that traffic pressure within the city is reduced and movement remains smooth.

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Additionally, all shopkeepers in Kalka main market have been requested not to park their vehicles on the roadside and to use only designated parking spaces. This will help maintain traffic order in the market area and avoid any inconvenience.

Citizens are requested to use these routes only when necessary and to avoid unnecessary travel.

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Police have appealed to citizens to avoid the affected routes during the designated time, use alternative routes, and cooperate with the administration by following the instructions of the police officers and staff on duty.

DCP Crime and Traffic Amarinder Singh appealed to all citizens and drivers for cooperation, urging them to plan their routes before traveling, taking traffic conditions into account, use alternative routes whenever possible, and follow the instructions given by police personnel on duty.

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