Haryana CM inaugurates 10 faceless services of HSVP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 12

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today inaugurated 10 faceless services of Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and said this was another important step towards digital empowerment.

He said it would prove to be a milestone towards providing accessible and user-friendly services to the citizens of Haryana. On the occasion, the CM also launched a brochure of faceless services. “The faceless service will provide many benefits to people and allottees can now apply for various services at the ease of home,” said Khattar.

The CM also flagged off a van of the HSVP. This van will go to every sector of the HSVP and make people aware about the schemes being offered by it. The CM was told at the meeting that last year, 62,000 people had availed these services through manual means. But now the benefit of all these services would be available through online medium only.