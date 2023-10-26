Haryana CM Khattar announces 4 pc increase in Dearness Allowance for state government employees

Chandigarh, October 26
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday announced a 4 per cent increase in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees.
He said the Centre had increased the DA for government employees from 42 per cent to 46 per cent.
Ahead of the Diwali festival, the chief minister announced a 4 per cent increase in the DA.
The state government employees will get the hiked DA from July 1, 2023, and nearly 3.5 lakh employees in Haryana stand to benefit from this, he said.
Khattar was addressing the media here on the occasion of completion of nine years of his government, during which he highlighted several achievements as well as people-oriented and public welfare programmes carried out in his tenure.
